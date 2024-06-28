Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of Performance Contracting

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

The position requires a highly motivated, innovative and results focused person. the Monitoring and Evaluation of Performance Contracting Officer will be responsible for assisting the Director in inculcating a results-based culture across the entire spectrum of the University Community as well as assisting in the driving and championing the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of performance contracting in the University. The incumbent reports to the Director Monitoring and Evaluation of Performance Contracting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating the process of educating the entire University Community about performance contracting.

Facilitating the negotiation of performance contracts ensuring that the negotiated targets, performance indicators, progress assessment approaches and incentive structures are clear, relevant and understood by university staff.

Coordinating the implementation of the performance contracting process and cycle.

Collating and analysing the performance contracting data and writing reports for the attention of the Management team.

Facilitating the monitoring and review of the performance contracting policies, systems and procedures and recommending appropriate changes.

Design and develop monitoring and evaluation frameworks for performance contracts, ensuring alignment with the university’s strategic goals.

Collaborate with the university staff to define key performance indicators (KPIs), targets, and data collection methods for monitoring and evaluation.

Implement monitoring and evaluation systems to track and assess the progress, outcomes, and impact of performance contracts.

Develop data collection tools, such as surveys, interviews, and data templates, and ensure their effective implementation.

Collect, analyse, and interpret data to identify trends, patterns, and areas for improvement in performance contract implementation.

Prepare comprehensive reports on performance contract performance, including progress against targets, outcomes achieved, and areas for improvement.

Conduct regular reviews and evaluations to assess the effectiveness and efficiency of performance contract implementation.

Provide insights and recommendations based on monitoring and evaluation findings to enhance program or project performance and outcomes.

Stay updated on best practices, methodologies, and emerging trends in performance contracting and monitoring and evaluation.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Human Resources Management or Business Management or Sociology or Psychology and a postgraduate qualification in Monitoring and Evaluation

A Masters Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Sociology / Psychology / Monitoring and Evaluation is a requirement.

At least two (2) years relevant experience with demonstrable experience in monitoring and evaluation or performance contracting.

Work experience in a Public/Private/ NGO environment will be an added advantage.

Highly computer literate with demonstrable ability to use Microsoft excel and Powerpoint.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills and be able to identify performance trends.

Strong written and verbal communication skills for preparing reports and delivering presentations.

Strong knowledge of performance contracting principles, practices, and methodologies.

Ability to work collaboratively with interdisciplinary teams and stakeholders.

Attention to detail and strong organizational skills to manage multiple monitoring and evaluation projects and deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: