Music Lecturer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement a structured program of instruction and lesson plans.
- Instruct students in a wide range of music styles.
- Develop tailored practical lessons based on their differentiated music learning abilities.
- Prepare students for school concerts and planned musical events.
- Teach students performance skills on musical instruments, aural skills, and practical techniques.
- Provide guidance on the theoretical and philosophical aspects of musical instruments.
- Set, administer and mark examinations for summative assessment.
- Supervise students’ research projects and dissertations.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Music or equivalent.
- A relevant master’s degree will be an added advantage.
- A relevant 1st degree with at least 2.1-degree classification
- Minimum 2 years of teaching experience.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Appreciation of the arts industry.
- Ability to learn quickly and work under minimum supervision.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines.
- Be able to undertake teaching and research within a specialist subject area with a clear role in compiling course outlines, study material reference, evaluation and reporting.
- The ability to play and teach Piano, Saxophone, and guitar would be an added advantage.
- The applicant should possess practical skills in playing brass instruments trumpet, trombone, and the tuba, and wood wind instruments: the clarinets and saxophone in addition to performance of any three Zimbabwean dance genres and drums.
- Successful candidate should be able to teach Theory of Music up to Grade 8.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: registry@zcm.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your email Subject Reference.
NB: The employer is an equal-opportunity employer. Female and disadvantaged candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 31 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe College of Music
The Zimbabwe College Of Music (ZCM) Was Established In 1948 By A Dedicated Musician And Teacher Eileen Reynolds Who Saw The Need For A Centre To Be Established Where Music Could Be Taught And Appreciated. It Was Then Officially Constituted In July 1948. The College Exists As A Trust And Offers Music Education From The National Certificate In Music To The Bachelor Of Music Degree In Jazz And Ethnomusicology. The Teaching Philosophy Is Multi-Cultural, So The Programmes Embrace Western Classical, Zimbabwean Traditional And Jazz Curricula. It Is Dedicated To Celebrating The Fascinating Music Of Zimbabwe’s Cultural Musical Heritage That Is Attracting Interest Worldwide.
Zimbabwe College of Music
P.O. Box 66325
Kopje, Harare