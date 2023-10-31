Music Lecturer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement a structured program of instruction and lesson plans.

Instruct students in a wide range of music styles.

Develop tailored practical lessons based on their differentiated music learning abilities.

Prepare students for school concerts and planned musical events.

Teach students performance skills on musical instruments, aural skills, and practical techniques.

Provide guidance on the theoretical and philosophical aspects of musical instruments.

Set, administer and mark examinations for summative assessment.

Supervise students’ research projects and dissertations.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Music or equivalent.

A relevant master’s degree will be an added advantage.

A relevant 1st degree with at least 2.1-degree classification

Minimum 2 years of teaching experience.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Appreciation of the arts industry.

Ability to learn quickly and work under minimum supervision.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines.

Be able to undertake teaching and research within a specialist subject area with a clear role in compiling course outlines, study material reference, evaluation and reporting.

The ability to play and teach Piano, Saxophone, and guitar would be an added advantage.

The applicant should possess practical skills in playing brass instruments trumpet, trombone, and the tuba, and wood wind instruments: the clarinets and saxophone in addition to performance of any three Zimbabwean dance genres and drums.

Successful candidate should be able to teach Theory of Music up to Grade 8.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: registry@zcm.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your email Subject Reference.

NB: The employer is an equal-opportunity employer. Female and disadvantaged candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.