Music Production Lecturer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teach students to use music production hardware and software,

Conduct lectures and assess students' music production skills.

Train and orient students for practical understanding of music production processes.

Foster creative skills for producing music across various genres.

Plan, organize, and lead collaborative workshops in music technology and digital music production.

Evaluate student performance and provide recommendations for instructional improvements.

Administer end-of-course examinations and provide summative assessment for the students.

Supervise students' research projects.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Music or Music Technology or equivalent.

Minimum 2 years of teaching experience.

At least 2 years of professional experience in music technology and/or digital music production is desirable.

Skills in music composition, production, and editing.

Extensive knowledge of MIDI, multiple DAWs (Pro Tools, Ableton, Logic), virtual instruments, synthesis, music theory, sampling, composition techniques, and audio engineering.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Appreciation of the arts industry.

Ability to learn quickly and work under minimum supervision.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: registry@zcm.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your email Subject Reference.

NB: The employer is an equal-opportunity employer. Female and disadvantaged candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.