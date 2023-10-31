Music Production Lecturer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position which has arisen.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teach students to use music production hardware and software,
- Conduct lectures and assess students' music production skills.
- Train and orient students for practical understanding of music production processes.
- Foster creative skills for producing music across various genres.
- Plan, organize, and lead collaborative workshops in music technology and digital music production.
- Evaluate student performance and provide recommendations for instructional improvements.
- Administer end-of-course examinations and provide summative assessment for the students.
- Supervise students' research projects.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Music or Music Technology or equivalent.
- Minimum 2 years of teaching experience.
- At least 2 years of professional experience in music technology and/or digital music production is desirable.
- Skills in music composition, production, and editing.
- Extensive knowledge of MIDI, multiple DAWs (Pro Tools, Ableton, Logic), virtual instruments, synthesis, music theory, sampling, composition techniques, and audio engineering.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Appreciation of the arts industry.
- Ability to learn quickly and work under minimum supervision.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to meet deadlines.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications accompanied by a detailed resume and all applications should be emailed to: registry@zcm.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your email Subject Reference.
NB: The employer is an equal-opportunity employer. Female and disadvantaged candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Zimbabwe College of Music
The Zimbabwe College Of Music (ZCM) Was Established In 1948 By A Dedicated Musician And Teacher Eileen Reynolds Who Saw The Need For A Centre To Be Established Where Music Could Be Taught And Appreciated. It Was Then Officially Constituted In July 1948. The College Exists As A Trust And Offers Music Education From The National Certificate In Music To The Bachelor Of Music Degree In Jazz And Ethnomusicology. The Teaching Philosophy Is Multi-Cultural, So The Programmes Embrace Western Classical, Zimbabwean Traditional And Jazz Curricula. It Is Dedicated To Celebrating The Fascinating Music Of Zimbabwe’s Cultural Musical Heritage That Is Attracting Interest Worldwide.
Zimbabwe College of Music
P.O. Box 66325
Kopje, Harare