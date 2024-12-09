National Social & Emotional Learning Training Coordinator - Heritage Based Social and Emotional Learning Project (Harare)

REPSSI is a Training partner in a teaming arrangement involving the continuous professional development of teachers in 3 provinces of Zimbabwe. REPSSI will be contributing to the capacity strengthening of ECD teachers to implement the Social and Emotional Learning Project. This is a program that is designed to promote best practice, inclusion, wellbeing and equality in early childhood development. The initiative seeks to reduce adverse behaviours and attitudes in children and to increase pro-social attitudes and behaviours in children at an early age.

Key Objective/ specific outcomes:

REPSSI seeks to appoint a dedicated and knowledgeable Early Childhood Education Social and Emotional Learning teacher professional capacity development coordinator to join our team. The candidate will be responsible for facilitating the continuous teacher professional development focussing on in-service early childhood development teachers. The national coordinator should be well-versed in early childhood development, educational theories, and teaching methods.

The position reports directly to the Programme Manager.

Organizational Relationships:

Responsible to: Programme Manager

Responsible for: Heritage Based Social and Emotional Learning Project

Internal Relationships Project staff

External Relationships Partners contributing to the TEACH Programme

Corporate Responsibility Country programmatic engagements and Coordination

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitate professional development and training of teachers on the concept of the Social and Emotional learning

Responsible for coordinating the enhancement of knowledge, skills, and best practices to teachers work with ECD B children.

Deliver training sessions in a variety of settings including workshops, classrooms, and one-on-one coaching.

Responsible to the provision of guidance and support to teachers by the training team

Use specified teaching strategies to ensure the effective delivery of the programme

Ensure compliance with Technical Partner Guidance on delivering the programme

Collaborate with TEACH partners and implementing Committee to improve instructional strategies

Responsible for guidance and support to trainees during their practical training

Assess the performance of the trainees and provide constructive feedback

Develop and maintain professional relationships with MoPSE personnel involved in the programme

Contribute to development of other REPSSI programmes when requested by management.

Participate in the organisational strategic planning (planning, reviews and related activities)

Team leadership abilities with diverse/multi-disciplinary teams.

Proactive, resourceful, solutions and results oriented

Carry out other work as assigned

Qualifications and Experience

Proven experience as an Early Childhood Education Trainer or similar role within the Zimbabwe Education System.

Knowledge of early childhood development and education theories.

Ability to evaluate and adapt training programs.

Strong organizational and administrative skills.

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education or related field preferred.

Valid teaching degree or Diploma from a recognised university of teachers’ college.

Excellent strategic, analytical, systems thinking, and problem solving skills with capacity to see the bigger picture.

Excellent communication skills

Excellent negotiation skills

Excellent report writing, analytical and oral presentation skills

Other

How to Apply

To apply write to:

The Country Director, REPSSI Zimbabwe

60 East Court Road

Belvedere

Harare

Or email to: repssi.zw@repssi.org

REPSSI is committed to the principles of employment equity and an employment environment free of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Should you not hear from us within 30 days after the due date, consider your application as unsuccessful.

