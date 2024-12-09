National Social & Emotional Learning Training Coordinator - Heritage Based Social and Emotional Learning Project (Harare)
Job Description
Type of Contract: Duration: Fixed Term-Full time
1 year with possibility of one year extension
Background
REPSSI is a Training partner in a teaming arrangement involving the continuous professional development of teachers in 3 provinces of Zimbabwe. REPSSI will be contributing to the capacity strengthening of ECD teachers to implement the Social and Emotional Learning Project. This is a program that is designed to promote best practice, inclusion, wellbeing and equality in early childhood development. The initiative seeks to reduce adverse behaviours and attitudes in children and to increase pro-social attitudes and behaviours in children at an early age.
Key Objective/ specific outcomes:
REPSSI seeks to appoint a dedicated and knowledgeable Early Childhood Education Social and Emotional Learning teacher professional capacity development coordinator to join our team. The candidate will be responsible for facilitating the continuous teacher professional development focussing on in-service early childhood development teachers. The national coordinator should be well-versed in early childhood development, educational theories, and teaching methods.
The position reports directly to the Programme Manager.
- Organizational Relationships:
- Responsible to: Programme Manager
- Responsible for: Heritage Based Social and Emotional Learning Project
- Internal Relationships Project staff
- External Relationships Partners contributing to the TEACH Programme
- Corporate Responsibility Country programmatic engagements and Coordination
Duties and Responsibilities
- Facilitate professional development and training of teachers on the concept of the Social and Emotional learning
- Responsible for coordinating the enhancement of knowledge, skills, and best practices to teachers work with ECD B children.
- Deliver training sessions in a variety of settings including workshops, classrooms, and one-on-one coaching.
- Responsible to the provision of guidance and support to teachers by the training team
- Use specified teaching strategies to ensure the effective delivery of the programme
- Ensure compliance with Technical Partner Guidance on delivering the programme
- Collaborate with TEACH partners and implementing Committee to improve instructional strategies
- Responsible for guidance and support to trainees during their practical training
- Assess the performance of the trainees and provide constructive feedback
- Develop and maintain professional relationships with MoPSE personnel involved in the programme
- Contribute to development of other REPSSI programmes when requested by management.
- Participate in the organisational strategic planning (planning, reviews and related activities)
- Team leadership abilities with diverse/multi-disciplinary teams.
- Proactive, resourceful, solutions and results oriented
- Carry out other work as assigned
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven experience as an Early Childhood Education Trainer or similar role within the Zimbabwe Education System.
- Knowledge of early childhood development and education theories.
- Ability to evaluate and adapt training programs.
- Strong organizational and administrative skills.
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education or related field preferred.
- Valid teaching degree or Diploma from a recognised university of teachers’ college.
- Excellent strategic, analytical, systems thinking, and problem solving skills with capacity to see the bigger picture.
- Excellent communication skills
- Excellent negotiation skills
- Excellent report writing, analytical and oral presentation skills
Other
How to Apply
To apply write to:
The Country Director, REPSSI Zimbabwe
60 East Court Road
Belvedere
Harare
Or email to: repssi.zw@repssi.org
REPSSI is committed to the principles of employment equity and an employment environment free of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse. Should you not hear from us within 30 days after the due date, consider your application as unsuccessful.
REPSSI
REPSSI is the leading African psychosocial support organisation its vision is that all girls, boys and youth enjoy psychosocial and mental wellbeing. The organisation has strong partnerships with governments (particularly the ministries responsible for Social services, Education and Health), development partners, international organisations and NGOs in thirteen countries of East and Southern Africa. REPSSI is registered in Zimbabwe as a Private Voluntary Organisation, PVO No 10/12. For fifteen years, REPSSI has provided technical capacity enhancement to its partners to strengthen communities’ and families’ ability to promote the psychosocial wellbeing of their children and youth.