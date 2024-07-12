Network And Cybersecurity Risk Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Authorty.

Reporting to the ICT Specialist (Projects Coordinator, Infrastructure and Support).

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure computer networks operate seamlessly and adapt organizational network security to suit the company's changing capacity.

Ensure minimum downtime and disruptions on the authority network system.

Deal with cyberattacks. Identity the most effective systems and preventive protocols to handle cyberattacks, malware, and viruses, and monitor networks for any suspicious activity.

Simulate cyberattacks and conduct penetration testing. Analyze the vulnerabilities in an organization's network by identifying threat patterns and possibilities for a security breach.

Set up processes that mitigate and hasten recovery from cyberattacks, including emergency response protocols.

Assess existing security issues within the organization.

Set up firewalls and systems to identifying intrusions, configuring these to suit the needs of the organization.

Implement a system of automation within the organisation to ensure effective and efficient security protocols.

Investigate breaches and implement solid plans of incident response, learning from past shortcomings to create ever more robust security protocols.

Implement network security blueprints.

Managing information and data access.

Maintain, update firewalls and test the organization's network and systems.

Assist with enterprise-wide risk management processes.

Assist in coordinating and conducting regular risk assessments.

Assist in the development and implementation of contingency plans to manage risk.

Update the agency-wide risk register and assists in the preparation of regular risk analysis reports with mitigations for potential risks at all levels.

Evaluate employees' risk awareness to ascertain train needs, as necessary.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in an IT-related field (Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Electronic Engineering, Information Systems, and Cybersecurity or Equivalent).

A Higher Diploma in Risk Management or equivalent obtained from a recognized Institution.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate or equivalent, Cisco Certified Network Professional/Associate (CCNP/A) or CH or equivalent.

Risk Management Certifications will be an added advantage.

A minimum of three (3) years' working experience in a reputable organization.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to submit their curriculum vitae's (CVs), application letters and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: recruitment@praz.org.zw