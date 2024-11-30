Nursing Assistant/ Receptionist Grade (C2) [Masvingo]

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above position which is based at Parksmed Medical Centre Masvingo under Parksmed Investments division. The incumbent will be reporting to the Sister in charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide hands-on care to patients admitted at the Medical Centre

Perform routine tasks under the supervision of registered nurses.

Check for patient’s temperature, blood sugar test, and respiration and blood pressure tests.

Respond to calls for help and determine if additional help is needed.

Make beds and perform light housekeeping duties in patient’s room.

Deliver patient to operating rooms.

Set up equipment.

Store and move supplies.

Empty bedpans and change dirty linens.

Dispose bio hazard waste material according to standards..

Cleans and disinfects the workspace.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O’ Levels including Maths and English,.

Nurse Aide certificate /Red Cross Certificate or equivalent.

One-year relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The General Manager