Office Orderly (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Authorty.

Reporting to the Administration Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Deliver and collect mails, documents and perform work related errands as sorting and distributing outgoing and incoming mail.

Operate basic office equipment, and assist staff with operating the equipment.

Collect and distribute correspondences.

Maintain file register.

Carry out basic clerical and office registry functions as required.

Cleaning of affices, restrooms, windows and doors.

Prepare meeting rooms for meetings.

Lock and open offices.

Assist with physical arrangement of furniture and other equipment in offices.

Assist with replenishment of basic office supplies.

Prepare and serve refreshments and keep kitchen in a clean condition at all times.

Assist at the switchboard/reception area when necessar.

Any other duties as assigned by the Superviso.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 Ordinary levels including English language.

At least 2 years working experience.

Knowledge to operate office equipment.

Basic computer skills.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to submit their curriculum vitae's (CVs), application letters and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: recruitment@praz.org.zw