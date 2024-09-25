Office Orderly (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.

Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe

Contract Period​:​Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the WASH Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Offices and general cleaning.

Safe keeping of stationery.

Stores management.

Filing of documents.

Maintaining and keeping records of all cleaning equipment, supplies and products.

Ensuring safe storage and care of cleaning equipment and supplies.

Notifying the WASH Coordinator of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the WASH Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English.

At least two (2) years experience in a similar position.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team.

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand deliver to :