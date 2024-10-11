Job Description

The Zimbabwe Association of Church related Hospitals (ZACH) is calling for applications for 4 One Stop Centre Administrator posts arisen in Chimanimani District which seeks to facilitate the roll out of “Start Awareness Support and Action” (SASA) innovative model that focuses on changing uneven power dynamics between genders through building local activism, advocacy, community dialogue and utilization of community champions at district level as well as One Stop Centres (OSCs).

Report to:​ Program Coordinator - ZACH

Duty station:​ Chimanimani District – Manicaland Province

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving clients.

Administering registration forms to survivors and filing them in the master file.

Referring survivors to the relevant service providers according to the needs of the survivors. Information management (Maintain records and Files).

Effective coordination of service providers at the OSC.

Compiling data and maintaining a data base of all GBV Survivors.

General Office administration for the smooth running of the OSC.

Production of monthly consolidated reports on services offered by all stakeholders at the One Stop Centre (OSC).

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Sciences/ Counselling; ICDL/ Computer Literacy including Ms Word, Ms Excel, MS Outlook, Ms Access.

At least 5 years’ experience in GBV programming.

Key Qualities:

High level of discretion and judgement.

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy.

Good mobilization and facilitation skills.

Articulate in English and Shona/ Ndebele Languages.

Knowledge of data collection; Word and Excel packages.

Counselling skills.

Ability to write clearly and concisely especially report writing.

Initiative.

Ability to work harmoniously with staff members, implementing partners and other line Ministries especially the Ministry of Health and Child Care where the One Stop Centre is located.

Personal Attributes: