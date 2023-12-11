Operations Controller (Harare)

Job Description

A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, dependable and reliable Operations Controller to join our team. Reporting to the Operations Manager the responsibilities of the position will include effective supervision of staff, carrying out impromptu spot checks and site visits, carrying out investigations, risk assessments and audits.

To be successful, you should demonstrate strong operational and supervisory skills. As an Operations Controller, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designing daily, weekly and monthly guard supervision schedules covering all contract sites.

Ensuring that Inspectors carry out checks and supervision on all contracts under their area of jurisdiction.

Carrying out spot checks and impromptu visits to ensure that deployed security guards are executing their duties in line with Client expectations.

Periodically assessing the performance of subordinates in the department and undertaking corrective action where necessary.

Executing security audits / risk assessments on all Client contracts and recommend to management and Client risk mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the identified risks.

Investigating and preparing investigations report on all incidents occurring on Client sites.

Assisting in the implementation of systems which serve to enhance and improve the effectiveness of the company’s Business Management Systems (BMS).

Conducting safety and security surveys.

Taking an active role in the improvement of service quality by seeking to establish and understand customer requirements specification and ensuring that operatives are able to meet them.

Ensuring that all subordinate staff comply with company policies and procedures

Participating in the formulation of Departmental SHEQ objectives and ensuring implementing of the SHEQ system.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in Security Management from a recognized University/Institution.

A Marketing Qualification, Knowledge or background will be an added advantage.

Clean Class Four Driver’s Licence.

At least five (5) years’ experience in the commercial security industry in a senior supervisory role e.g. the rank of Chief Security Officer and above.

Experience in the country’s national security sector at the rank of an Inspector or equivalent and above will be an added advantage.

Other Attributes: