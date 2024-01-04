Operations Manager: Banking (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Operations Manager - Banking within EmpowerBank Limited. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates with the requisite banking skills are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review branch and departmental operations reports and make recommendations.

Compiles and checks regulatory daily/weekly/monthly returns.

Coordinates/ oversee system tests being carried out by vendors/users.

Checks controls in place through branch inspections and make recommendations.

Coordinates bank cash requirements and manage bank cash holdings.

Review bank policies, procedures before approvals.

POS merchants, agency banking management.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking & Finance, Economics or relevant business degree.

Minimum of two years relevant experience in a busy BANKING ENVIRONMENT.

Clean class 4 driver’s license is a MUST.

Special skills and Personality Required:

Analytical and Problem-solving skills.

Patient & Interpersonal skills.

Team player.

Self-starter.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly marked "OPERATIONS MANAGER" on the subject line.