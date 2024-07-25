Parts Salesperson (Bulawayo)
Job Description
A vacancy has arisen at our Bulawayo Branch for the position of Parts Salesperson reporting to the Parts Manager, applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Achievement of monthly sales targets.
- Conducting daily tele sales and customer visits.
- Conversion of prospective clients.
- Report preparation on tele sales and customer visits.
- Ensuring zero credit sales and no outstanding credit sales.
Qualifications and Experience
- Sales and Marketing qualification.
- Possession of a class one Motor Mechanic certificate will be a distinct advantage.
- Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.
- At least 2 years’ traceable work experience in the Motor Industry.
- Must have exceptional written and oral communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.
- A self-starter who can work under minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Monday 29 July 2024 to: Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Clover Leaf Motors
The Clover Leaf Motors Group is a leading Zimbabwean motor company which specialises in the retailing of new Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai and Mazda vehicles, competitively priced spare parts and accessories as well as providing quality motor vehicle repairs and maintenance services.
Clover Leaf Motor’s key franchises are Nissan, Datsun, Hyundai,Baic, Mazda, Midas,Total (Fuel) and Tuff Guard. In addition to these brands, the group has a panel beating business.