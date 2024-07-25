Parts Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Job Description

A vacancy has arisen at our Bulawayo Branch for the position of Parts Salesperson reporting to the Parts Manager, applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the vacancy.

Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of monthly sales targets.

Conducting daily tele sales and customer visits.

Conversion of prospective clients.

Report preparation on tele sales and customer visits.

Ensuring zero credit sales and no outstanding credit sales.

Qualifications and Experience

Sales and Marketing qualification.

Possession of a class one Motor Mechanic certificate will be a distinct advantage.

Valid class 4 Driver’s licence is a must.

At least 2 years’ traceable work experience in the Motor Industry.

Must have exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal and negotiation skills.

A self-starter who can work under minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters together with a detailed CV accompanied by certified certificates to be submitted no later than Monday 29 July 2024 to: Email: kudzaitsimba@cloverleaf.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.