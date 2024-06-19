Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

As a Pattern Maker, the candidate should be crucial in the fashion and apparel industry, as they create and develop patterns that serve as the blueprint for garment production in the university.The candidate will work closely with designers, sample makers, and production teams to ensure accurate and well-fitting patterns that translate the design concept into a tangible piece of clothing.

Duties and Responsibilities

Creating patterns that are used to produce a variety of products, mold templates or other tools that can be used in the division.

Reviewing the existing patterns to ensure they are accurate and up to date.

Checking the measurements of finished garment to make sure they fit properly.

Cutting fabric for designer in order to create samples of new styles.

Working closely with the designer to create an initial rough draft of what the designer has in mind for any given garment.

Transferring all the pattern markings onto the final pattern.

Should be able to work under pressure.

Collaborate with designers to understand their design concepts, sketches, or specifications.

Translate design concepts into technical patterns that include accurate measurements, markings, and construction details.

Use pattern-making software or manual techniques to create paper or digital patterns based on design specifications.

Develop and grade patterns in different sizes to accommodate the full range of garment sizes.

Create initial sample patterns and make necessary adjustments and modifications based on fit and design requirements.

Collaborate with sample makers and sewers to oversee the creation of sample garments, ensuring that patterns are accurately translated into physical prototypes.

Conduct fittings and make necessary pattern adjustments to achieve proper fit, drape, and functionality.

Analyze and troubleshoot pattern-related issues to address fit problems and improve garment construction.

Collaborate with production teams to ensure that patterns are optimized for efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Maintain an organized pattern library or database for easy reference and future use.

Stay updated on industry trends, new pattern-making techniques, and technologies.

Communicate and collaborate effectively with designers, sample makers, and production teams to ensure smooth workflow and timely delivery.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language.

National Diploma (ND) in Fashion Design/Cutting and Design or a related field.

Minimum of two (2) years of experience in the clothing and textiles industry.

Proficiency in pattern-making software (such as CAD programs) or manual pattern-making techniques.

Strong knowledge of garment construction, including understanding of darts, seams, pleats, and other design elements.

Understanding of body measurements, proportions, and how they affect pattern development.

Ability to interpret design sketches and specifications and translate them into accurate patterns.

Experience with pattern grading techniques to create patterns in various sizes.

Familiarity with fit and adjustment techniques to achieve proper garment fit.

Attention to detail and precision in pattern creation and adjustments.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with a team.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: