Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning (PMEL) Officer (Harare)

Our people come from hugely diverse backgrounds and with a variety of expertise, ranging from HR and finance to advocacy and conservation science. We welcome applications from anyone who believes they can help us create a better future for people and wildlife.

What we do:

We are an independent conservation organization, striving to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife. From individuals and communities to business and government, we are part of a growing coalition calling on world leaders to set nature on the path to recovery by 2030. Together, we seek to protect and restore natural habitats, stop the mass extinction of wildlife, and make the way we produce and consume sustainable.

We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic, and highly qualified PMEL Officer to support the achievement of great conservation impact and strengthen the accountability of the WWF International Country Office in Zimbabwe by designing, managing, and implementing PMEL activities. The role will carry out the design of PMEL frameworks for grants and projects, ensuring their alignment with the office strategy, in line with WWF’s Network’s Standards of Conservation Project and Programme Management (PPMS) and ensuring compliance with the WWF International Country Office Strategy and Impact Monitoring policy.

Location: Harare, Zimbabwe

Contract Type: Fixed Term

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning:

Provide technical guidance in the development of strategic and project/programme levels Theory of Change, logical frameworks and PMEL frameworks according to PPMS standards and ensure that these are well documented.

Provide technical advice and facilitate the process of developing clear and measurable goals, outcomes and indicators for grants, projects and programmes, while ensuring alignment with the Country, regional and secretariat strategy.

Utilises the WWF International PMEL solution for project and programme design, in compliance with WWF International standards.

Monitoring, Evaluation and Reporting:

Handle the collection, review and analysis of quality data to inform progress and adaptive management.

Maintain the integrity of PMEL databases and documentation.

Implement WWF International PMEL solution for data management and reporting, in compliance with WWF International standards.

Works closely with program managers to ensure project indicators are monitored and reported in accordance with the PMEL framework.

Ensure key PMEL activities are carried out in a timely manner e.g., baselines, mid-term review or evaluation, final evaluation, reporting, dissemination etc.

Guides the review of information and data collected to ensure it is of quality, accurate and timely to inform decisions.

Lead the internal reporting efforts in the Country office as well as their consolidation and or synthesis. e.g., technical reports, impact reports, donor reports, and other information from projects and programmes.

Work in close collaboration with the GESI officer and Regional PMEL Coordinator to integrate the ESSF framework and monitoring needs inside the annual monitoring plan of the office.

Learning and Adaptive Management:

Design and implement lessons learned, and performance review workshops for project learning and adaptive management.

Promote and facilitate dissemination of results, knowledge sharing, and collaboration for continuous learning in the country office.

Ensure integration of recommendations into programs for improvement.

Capacity Development:

Provide routine training and capacity-building support to programme staff, partners, and stakeholders on M&E methodologies and best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in natural resource management, environment, conservation management, bioregional planning, social sciences, development studies, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation or in relevant fields.

2 years of practical experience in PMEL methodologies, project cycle management, Quality Assurance, Financial Management, Data analysis, and report writing.

Experience in Monitoring and Evaluation and experience with Result-based management. Familiarity with PPMS or Open Standards would be considered an advantage.

Proven knowledge of data analytics and utilising monitoring and evaluation data for impact reporting.

Experience in field data collection, analysis synthesis, and preparation of strategic information for decision-makers.

Experience in using data collection tools, e.g., KOBO, ODK, Survey123, etc

Experience with data analysis and visualization tools. E.g., R, PowerBI, Tableau, Excel etc.

Proven knowledge and experience of the not-for-profit sector, preferably of environmental non-government organizations, governance, and regulatory compliance.

Great command of written and spoken English and the local language.

Adheres to WWF’s core values, which are: Courage, Respect, Collaboration, and Integrity.

How to Apply

Email a cover letter and Curriculum Vitae as one PDF document indicating “PMEL Officer” in the subject line to: hrmanager@wwf.org.zw.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and work permit restrictions might apply.