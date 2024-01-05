Platinum Teller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Do you have excellent customer service skills and a professional appearance? If yes, then we have an opportunity for you!

We are hiring bank tellers for our branches across Zimbabwe. We have 36 locations to serve our customers with convenience and efficiency. As a bank teller, you will be responsible for handling cash transactions, answering customer inquiries, and providing friendly and courteous service.

To provide world class service by attending to teller related transactional and banking requirements as per laid down procedures; needs of clients and identify cross sell opportunities and to be guided by the branch operations manual, standing instructions, circulars and directives from the regulator, and any instructions from the Head Teller.