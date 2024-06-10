Principal Accountant (x2)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Deputy Bursar, the duties of the Principal accountant shall include:

Preparation of annual budgets to meet deadlines in line with the strategic planning objectives of the university and to meet deadlines for submission to parent Ministry.

Provide budgetary advice to faculties and departments on Budget performance and ensure adherence to budgeted expenditure, to also include monitoring departmental expenditure and commitment registers.

Preparation of management accounts, variance analysis reports as well as costing reports.

Costing of individual programmes and processes.

Preparation of year-end audit schedule.

Assist in the costing, monitoring and accounting of University’s Infrastructural Projects including PSIP.

Liaising with the parent Ministry on Grant Aided Funding and acquittal processes.

Preparing financial analysis and program spending reports related to PSIP and grant aided projects on regular basis.

Processing project progress payments certificates.

Reconciling and monitoring construction projects retention accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance.

A relevant Master’s Degree in Accounting/Finance is an added advantage.

At least three (3) years post qualification experience in Accounting.

A professional qualification in Accounting is an added advantage.

Experience in Pastel and Payroll packages.

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including Mathematics and English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: