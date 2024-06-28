Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Administration and Academic Affairs
Job Description
The Pro-Vice-Chancellor shall assist the Vice-Chancellor in the performance of his or her functions, and in addition, shall have such functions as may be spelt out in the University Statutes. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor provides leadership and coordinates the implementation of Education 5.0 as well as matters of administrative and academic policies, procedures, and standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Pro-Vice-Chancellor Administration and Academic Affairs shall assist the Vice-Chancellor in the following:
- Overseeing the development, implementation and review of administrative policies, procedures, structures, and standards across the University.
- Overseeing the development, implementation and reviews of academic policies, procedures, structures, and standards across the University.
- Coordinating the implementation of Education 5.0.
- Overseeing the planning, development, and review of academic programmes of the University.
- Superintending over the selection and admission of students.
- Promoting partnership and networking for academic growth and development in the University promoting.
- Promoting effective and efficient human resource management in the University across all the human resource functions of recruitment and selection of staff, their appointment and grading, tenure and promotion, training and development, performance management, staff welfare, as well as discipline and staff relations.
- Overseeing the development, implementation and review of sound human resources policies, procedures and standards in the University.
- Superintending over the infrastructure development programme of the University in accordance with the University master plan.
Key Outputs:
- Sound administrative, academic and human resource policies, procedures and standards produced.
- Framework for monitoring quality across all the University functional activities established.
- Key infrasturucture constructed.
- Framework for good cooperate governance established and implemented.
- Evidnece of research, innovation and industrialisation demonstrated.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have at least an earned PhD from a recognized University or institution with specialization in Animal and Veterinary Sciences/Irrigation Engineering and Management/Mining Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Ecosystems Restoration.
- Should be an Associate Professor or Full Professor.
- Should have at least ten (10) years of proven experience in teaching, research, leadership and administration.
- Five (5) of the ten (10) years should have been at the rank of Dean of Faculty or equivalent in a reputable institution.
Attributes:
- Demonstrable academic leadership through research and publications.
- Hands-on understanding of the legal framework governing higher education in Zimbabwe.
- Demonstrable communication, administrative, negotiating, and human resource management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw
or hand delivered to:
The Deputy Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Sunday, 30 June 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants who previously applied for the above posts should not apply.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi