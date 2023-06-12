Procurement Officer: Department Of Central Administration

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified, experienced, self motivated and task oriented individuals to fill the above vacant position that has arisen within Council.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management of the procurement of goods and services in line with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and Regulations.
- Responsibilities for procurement planning and implementation of the plans.
- Solicit for quotations/ bids from registered reputable suppliers.
- Drafting Requests for Quotations (RFQ’s), Request for Proposals (RFP’s) Invitation to Bid and co-ordination of timely dispatch by email, telephone and hand delivery and publication in the print media where necessary.
- Raising Purchase Orders (POs) for Senior Management approval.
- Obtaining samples where appropriate / necessary for reference and conformity to specification upon delivery and publication.
- Maintaining of procurement documents,
- Processing of invoices in Promun for payment and reconciles General Ledger on a periodic basis and ensure timely reconciliations.
- Supervise the Procurement Assistant the day to day operations and submit reports related to work performance.
- Doing any other duties as directed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Procurement , Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Business studies, Management, Finance, a distinct advantage.
- Knowledge of Promun, MS Office (Word, Excel), Email and Internet navigations kills desirable.
- Knowledge of Public Procurement Act is highly desirable.
- 3 years experience in a public procurement field.
Other
How to Apply
Applications including certified copies of qualifications, certificates, experience and full detailed CVs should be submitted to the undersigned:
M.DONDO
TOWN CLERK
City Of Kadoma
Town House, Fitt Square
P.O. Box 460
Kadoma
Deadline: 16 June 2023