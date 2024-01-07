Procurement Officer
Job Description
PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Executing the University Procurement plan.
- Preparing tender documents for procurement requirements.
- Distributing Tender Documents to bidders.
- Responding to queries from Clients.
- Updating and keeping procurement records.
- Expediting to ensure timeous delivery of goods and execution of contracts.
- Maintaining and promoting a safe and hygienic environment in the Unit.
- Facilitating safe and environmentally friendly disposal of assets.
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Procurement/Purchasing/Logistics/ Supply Chain.
- 5 Ordinary levels including Mathematics and English.
- At least one (1) year post qualification experience in any of the above-stated fields.
- Experience in Public Procurement will be an added advantage.
Skills d Attributes:
- Should have a good understanding of public supply chain procedures.
- Working knowledge of a Procurement software.
- Excellent organization skills, and good communication.
- Excellent analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi