Production Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above mentioned post at the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

The incumbent will be responsible for managing the overall day to day operations at the UZ Agro- processing plant. The incumbent will also lead in the implementation of the strategic plans, line balancing, short, mid-term and long-term goals at the plant. The function is to safely produce and deliver a quality product and service to the customer’s satisfaction. It has to be performed cost- effectively. The position also oversees the Health, Safety and Environment System of the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leading the work-force team, including department managers, supervisors and floor staff, to ensure safe, efficient, and cost-effective operations at the UZ Agro-processing plant.

Ensuring that processes and operations are performed in accordance with the relevant standards and regulations.

Monitoring production processes and quality control systems to ensure that the products are in conformation with the relevant standards, and customer requirements.

Developing and maintain relationships with suppliers and customers, negotiating contracts and managing supplier performance.

Identifying opportunities to improve production processes, line balancing and drive operational efficiency, implementing changes and improvements as necessary.

Managing the Agro-processing plant budget, minimising costs and maximizing on profitability.

Ensuring compliance with all statutory, and regulatory requirements related to production operations, health and safety, and environmental standards.

Developing and maintain a culture of continuous improvement, driving innovation and creativity within the workforce

Overseeing the Health, Safety and Environment Systems of the organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

A Masters’ Degree in Business Administration/Food Technology and Engineering or any other

related field.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Food Science and/or any other related programmes.

At least 5 years’ experience in processing/industrial/manufacturing environment, of which a minimum of 3 years in a medium to top level managerial capacity is required.

Experience in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods Food Industry and operation of Food Processing plants and their statutory and regulatory requirements is an added advantage.

Class 4 Drivers’ License.

Maturity, self-confidence and strong communication skills are critical.

Ability to work flexible hours, including holidays and weekends.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

DEPUTY REGISTRAR, HUMAN RESOURCES

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

NB: The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore, men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 09 June 2023