Project Assistant -MIRA (Bulawayo)

Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States of America. CRS works to save, protect, and transform lives in need in more than 100 countries, without regard of race, religion, or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance, and peacebuilding. Registered in Zimbabwe under the PVO Act, certificate number 6/2002, CRS has been supporting program activities in Zimbabwe since 1989 and has long-standing relationships with Church and non-Church partners and communities throughout the country. Zimbabwe program implements projects through 14 partner organizations in 30 districts in the areas of health, OVC, education, food security and agricultural livelihoods, and peacebuilding.

The successful candidate will provide support in the implementation of the Monthly Interval Resilience Analysis (MIRA) model. The Project Assistant- MIRA will assist in facilitating the achievement of project objectives through coordinating and reporting on all project activities as well as providing technical guidance, capacity building and support to field enumerators. Coordination and relationship management skills will ensure that the project applies best practices and constantly works towards improving the impact of its benefits to those we serve and promote data driven decision making for resilience monitoring.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing support, training and capacity building for MIRA Enumerators.

Supervising Enumerators in field data collection and ensuring quality data collection.

Ensuring that appropriate troubleshooting and device management systems are in place so as to ensure timely distribution, training and safeguarding of data collection devices.

Ensuring that Enumerators always have all the necessary supplies whilst in the field.

Providing regular feedback on the progress of fieldwork.

Ensuring that sampling guidelines/procedures are always followed by Data Collectors

Observing a sample of interviews conducted by Data Collectors whilst they are in session during field visits.

Conducting spot checks and back checks.

Ensuring data quality of data collected by Enumerators by randomly sampling questionnaires from each Enumerator as well as performing data quality checks.

Submitting narrative monthly reports, MIRA bulletin and facilitating the dissemination of survey findings.

Ensuring the security and protection of CRS property and reporting on any faults to the relevant authorities.

Supporting community engagement activities and fostering respectful relationships with community members and stakeholders.

Conducting simple analysis and reflective discussions on ongoing project monitoring data.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in International Development, Statistics, Operations Research, Economics or any other related field.

A qualification in monitoring and evaluation will be an added advantage.

A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience within an international NGO, with at least one year of field-based programming experience.

Experience in quantitative and qualitative research.

Experience working on food security or resilience programs in Zimbabwe.

Experience in coordinating, training, and supervision of community Enumerators.

Ability to transfer knowledge through formal and informal channels.

Experience in using ICT for data collection and analysis (Power Bi and CommCare).

Familiarity with measures and tools used in household economic strengthening, food security, and agriculture will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), Web Conferencing

Applications, knowledge-sharing networks.

Familiarity with ArcGIS a plus.

How to Apply

Those who meet the above criteria are invited to submit their applications together with a cover letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae that includes names and email addresses of three traceable references. Applications should be clearly marked with the position applied for, i.e., “Project Assistant (MIRA)” in the email subject line. Please submit your applications by Thursday 6 June 2024, to The Country Representative at the following email address: Zimbabwe.crs@crs.org.