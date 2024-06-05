Job Description

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is looking for experienced personnel to fill the role of a Project Coordinator for an IFRC- Emergency Appeal Cholera programme. The project seeks to prevent the spread and elimination of Cholera. The target areas are Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West Provinces. The position is Head Office based.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leadership, management and oversight of the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project ensuring that all activities are implemented according to project plan and in line with donor specifications and project agreement

Lead the planning, implementation and management of all the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities ensuring that they are implemented on time and according to project plan in coordination with Senior Management and Partners.

Ensure that all activities are well planned, implemented, monitored and reported on in a timely and accurate manner, and as per ZRCS and back-donor requirements, and relevant guidelines and procedures.

Financial monitoring of the project and support the development of budgets, financial forecasts and spending plans.

Support planning for all procurements and ensure that the logistics and procurement of project materials are conducted according to the ZRCS procurement guidelines and in accordance with the donor requirements.

Plan and oversee all monitoring activities and develop activity, quarterly, annual and donor reports.

Ensure that lessons learnt and good practice from the project is compiled to improve future planning and implementation of ZRCS projects and programmes.

Ensure mainstreaming of cross-cutting themes; protection, gender and inclusion, environment/climate sustainability and RCRC fundamental principles.

Coordinate with Government of Zimbabwe, UN and NGO stakeholders implementing cholera

Preparedness activities to ensure that there is effective collaboration between projects and to identify potential partnerships.

Regular engagement with the cholera coordination platforms in Zimbabwe to update project activities, plans and milestones.

Coordinate with stakeholders, ensuring there is good collaboration in the targeting of interventions and the identification and development of potential partnerships.

Attend and represent ZRCS at relevant Cluster and Technical meetings,

Continued contributions to coordination tools such as the 4W and monitoring of MoH case updates to guide implementation.

Other Duties and Tasks: