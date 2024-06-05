Project Coordinator
Job Description
Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is looking for experienced personnel to fill the role of a Project Coordinator for an IFRC- Emergency Appeal Cholera programme. The project seeks to prevent the spread and elimination of Cholera. The target areas are Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West Provinces. The position is Head Office based.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Leadership, management and oversight of the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project ensuring that all activities are implemented according to project plan and in line with donor specifications and project agreement
- Lead the planning, implementation and management of all the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities ensuring that they are implemented on time and according to project plan in coordination with Senior Management and Partners.
- Ensure that all activities are well planned, implemented, monitored and reported on in a timely and accurate manner, and as per ZRCS and back-donor requirements, and relevant guidelines and procedures.
- Financial monitoring of the project and support the development of budgets, financial forecasts and spending plans.
- Support planning for all procurements and ensure that the logistics and procurement of project materials are conducted according to the ZRCS procurement guidelines and in accordance with the donor requirements.
- Plan and oversee all monitoring activities and develop activity, quarterly, annual and donor reports.
- Ensure that lessons learnt and good practice from the project is compiled to improve future planning and implementation of ZRCS projects and programmes.
- Ensure mainstreaming of cross-cutting themes; protection, gender and inclusion, environment/climate sustainability and RCRC fundamental principles.
Coordinate with Government of Zimbabwe, UN and NGO stakeholders implementing cholera
- Preparedness activities to ensure that there is effective collaboration between projects and to identify potential partnerships.
- Regular engagement with the cholera coordination platforms in Zimbabwe to update project activities, plans and milestones.
- Coordinate with stakeholders, ensuring there is good collaboration in the targeting of interventions and the identification and development of potential partnerships.
- Attend and represent ZRCS at relevant Cluster and Technical meetings,
- Continued contributions to coordination tools such as the 4W and monitoring of MoH case updates to guide implementation.
Other Duties and Tasks:
- Actively work towards the achievement of the ZRCS Strategic Goals, with a particular focus on Cholera Preparedness.
- Abide by and work in accordance with the Red Cross Fundamental Principles.
- Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- An undergraduate degree in Project Management, Public Health or Water and Sanitation
- Postgraduate qualifications a distinct advantage.
- At least 5 years of professional experience in working in a humanitarian/development organisation with a focus on Public Health or WASH.
- Strong project management skills and experience implementing IFRC funded projects including monitoring, evaluation, reporting and learning.
- Experience implementing cholera focused WASH, Health or Public Health related programming in Zimbabwe.
- Strong familiarity with the Movement and its approaches to Cholera/WASH Preparedness an advantage.
- Experience in working on IFRC funded projects.
- Strong familiarity with cholera response and preparedness in Zimbabwe.
- Project management experience including monitoring, evaluation, narrative reporting knowledge of financial monitoring and reporting.
- Experience coordinating with national level Government agencies, coordination platforms and partner organisations.
- Possesses a class four driver’s licence.
Competencies:
- Skilled in use of Microsoft office package.
- Strong presentation and communication skills.
- Skills in conducting training and other capacity building activities.
- Strong analytical and research competencies.
- Strong time and task management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Apply through emailing to The Secretary General , Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and attach your application letter and CV on: zrcs@redcrosszim.org.zwGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Red Cross Society
The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, a member of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is a voluntary organisation whose aim is to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable communities. It is an auxiliary to government as mandated through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act of Parliament No 30 of 1981 also known as Chapter 17.08. It has branches throughout the country and is part of the global Red Cross movement present in 189 countries. Orphans and Vulnerable Children, the elderly, the chronically ill, the HIV infected and affected, the elderly and widowed and the generally disadvantaged members of the community make up our beneficiary list. As a disaster relief organisation, the ZRCS is also a member of the civil protection unit (CPU) and it responds to both natural and manmade disasters.
Address: 10 St Annes Road, Avondale, Harare
Website: http://redcrosszim.org.zw