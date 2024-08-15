Project Officer x4

At least two (2) years proven experience in implementing Resilience building programmes and Anticipatory Action Activities.

Good computer skills/knowledge in SPSS, ODK, Microsoft office package such as MS Excel, Power-Point and Web Conferencing applications.

Experience of working with a local NGO in project implementation will be an added advantage.

Experience in working with Mwenezi Development Training Centre is an added advantage.

The ability to ride a motorbike is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand delivery to:

​Mwenezi Development Training Centre

​Stand Number 117

​Neshuro

All applications should be addressed to THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

NB: Qualified female candidates from Mwenezi and Masvingo districts are also encouraged to apply. MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application to interview).

Deadline: 13 August 2024 at 1600 hoursGenerate a Whatsapp Message