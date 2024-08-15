Project Officer x4
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified resilience building programmes to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. In anticipation of funding to implement the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Anticipatory Action Activities, MDTC has the above positions in Masvingo district (4 Months).
Reports to: District Coordinator
Duties and Responsibilities
- Effective community mobilization and sensitization for Food Assistance for Assets programme activities in the assigned wards.
- Stakeholder coordination at ward level working closely with ward-based government technical line ministries i.e. Agritex, Vet, Rural District Council, Ministry of Health and Child Care, Women Affairs, Youth.
- Plan for all field monitoring activities monthly before the beginning of any month and submit it to the District Coordinator.
- Guide enumerators during the registration process (where necessary) ensuring that people assisted registration has been conducted as per set standards.
- Conducting beneficiary selection and registration through the process of developing food insecurity indicators, their application, facilitating community ranking, validation of community ranking and finally registering selected people in SCOPE.
- Avail beneficiary training material to ward-based government technical stakeholders i.e., attendance registers with completed names, stationery and agreed syllabus and collection of completed registers for weekly reporting.
- Monitoring and reporting of FFA and AA project implementation, previous FFA projects sites, crop and livestock situation and markets monitoring in the assigned wards.
- Effective preparation for NFI distributions in wards of operation.
- Produce quality weekly markets monitoring and situational reports (Sitreps) and monthly monitoring reports.
- Ensuring that the motor bike assigned to him/her is kept clean and in a sound condition while undertaking bike checks daily.
- Report incidences related to FFA and AA to the District Coordinator within 24 hours of their occurrence.
- Do any other duties as assigned by the District Coordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum: Diploma in Agriculture, Project Management, Horticulture, Development Studies, Gender Studies, Nutrition, Animal Science or equivalent.
- Possession of a higher qualification is an added advantage.
- Possession of Class 3 Rider’s License is a requirement.
Experience:
- At least two (2) years proven experience in implementing Resilience building programmes and Anticipatory Action Activities.
- Good computer skills/knowledge in SPSS, ODK, Microsoft office package such as MS Excel, Power-Point and Web Conferencing applications.
- Experience of working with a local NGO in project implementation will be an added advantage.
- Experience in working with Mwenezi Development Training Centre is an added advantage.
- The ability to ride a motorbike is a requirement.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
OR Hand delivery to:
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
All applications should be addressed to THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.
NB: Qualified female candidates from Mwenezi and Masvingo districts are also encouraged to apply. MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application to interview).
Deadline: 13 August 2024 at 1600 hours
