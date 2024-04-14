Public Health Specialist: Prevention, Care & Treatment (Harare)

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Comprehensive knowledge of current HIV/AIDS Prevention Care &Treatment (PC&T) issues including prevention strategies, behavior change, HIV testing, and treatment is required. In-depth knowledge of the range of PC&T programs, policies, regulations and precedents applicable to development and administration of national public health program is required. Detailed knowledge of the host government health care system and structures including familiarity with MOHCC policies, program priorities and regulations is required. In-depth knowledge of HIV/AIDS public health programs, strategies, methods, processes and techniques used to plan, develop, implement and evaluate results of prevention, care and treatment programs is required. Good working knowledge of overall administrative requirements, budgeting and fiscal management in support of contracts/cooperative agreements/grants/purchase requisitions is required.

Doctoral level degree (Doctor of Public Health (D.Ph.), Doctor of Medicine (MD) or Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) or host country equivalent degree in medicine, nursing, public health, epidemiology, behavioral science field is required.

LANGUAGE: English: Level 4 – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate

Strong oral and written communications skills are required to develop and maintain effective, sustainable working relationships with national and international working partners and generate dissemination. Ability to analyze, understand and discuss program design, management and implementation approaches is required. This includes the development of evaluation designs, use of reliable and valid instruments and methods for data collection, and conducting data analysis. Ability to work across a wide range of complex situations and settings and to develop cooperative, collaborative and effective program strategies with diverse partners and stakeholder organizations. The specialist is expected to be innovative and have strong problem-solving skills to overcome challenges such as stakeholders’ resistance to accept new guidelines or program shifts, program implementation problems, resolving differences in approach between host government policies/priorities and PEPFAR priorities, and redirecting partner practices to conform to standards for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and care. Intermediate user level of word processing, spreadsheets, and databases is required. Strong skills in data analysis, including interpretation of program monitoring and evaluation data and translating research findings into practice, are required. The ability to lead results-driven project teams and workgroups is required.

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

