Registered Nurse (Bulawayo)
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Draws blood and collects non-blood specimens from patients/clients at various locations, using the correct and sterile equipment in a manner that will yield the best results.
- Ensures that bio-hazardous waste is disposed of in the correct manner to comply with relevant safety protocols and standard operating procedures.
- Observes the physical condition of patients during blood taking and applies sound first aid practices in order to ensure the safety and comfort of patients/ clients.
- Keeps records of specimens collected and ensures that all patient details and clinical information is accurately recorded.
- Monitors stack levels of all collection materials, including venesection “bleeding” bags, and orders additional stock to ensure the availability of required materials at all times.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant degree or diploma.
- Nurses Council Registration and valid practicing certificate.
- Driver’s licence.
- Ability to handle work related pressure.
- Attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV and proof of qualifications with BULAWAYO NURSE as subject not later than 12 JUNE 2024 to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com
Lancet Clinical Laboratories Zimbabwe
Lancet Laboratories Zimbabwe is one of the leading pathology laboratories in Zimbabwe with 23 branches, providing vital pathology services. Reputable for professionalism, innovation, high technology advancement, high-quality pathology services and accredited to ISO15189:2012. SADCAS (MED082) Blakiston Street; Cytology, Histology, Hematology, Microbiology, Serology, Chemistry, Endocrinology and HIV PCR.
