Relief Canteen Assistant (Bulawayo)

The position exists to prepare, serve staff meals, and ensure premises (offices and toilets) are clean. The successful candidate shall report to the DREAMS Program Support Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning offices, toilets and dishes.

Ensuring the tidiness of fridges, stove and overal cleanliness of the kitchen at all times.-0

Cleaning walls, windows and doors of assigned offices.

Coming up with daily menus.

Preparing and serving teas and lunches for all staff between 0900-1000hrs and 1200-1300hrs.

Preparing and serving teas and lunches for meetings as and when requested.

Raising requests to replenish food ingredients and consumables.

Maintaining records of usage of ingredients and consumables.

Providing assistance in photocopying whenever need arises.

Applying floor polish, dusting and shining of floors.

Performing any other tasks that may be assigned from time to time by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O ’Level passes and a minimum of a certificate in culinary arts or food and hygiene.

Minimum 2 years relevant working experience.

High level of smartness and cleanliness.

A certificate in health and safety will be an added advantage.

Commitment to Diversity:

We recognize that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. We, therefore, encourage and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. We strive to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among our staff.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating the position applied to: reliefcanteenassistant@zimttech.org, before 08 May 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message