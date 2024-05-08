Relief Canteen Assistant (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Background
We are seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Relief Canteen Assistant for the DREAMS program. The vacancy has arisen in Bulawayo. We are a registered Private Voluntary Organization (PVO 125/23). Our activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
Position Summary
The position exists to prepare, serve staff meals, and ensure premises (offices and toilets) are clean. The successful candidate shall report to the DREAMS Program Support Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning offices, toilets and dishes.
- Ensuring the tidiness of fridges, stove and overal cleanliness of the kitchen at all times.-0
- Cleaning walls, windows and doors of assigned offices.
- Coming up with daily menus.
- Preparing and serving teas and lunches for all staff between 0900-1000hrs and 1200-1300hrs.
- Preparing and serving teas and lunches for meetings as and when requested.
- Raising requests to replenish food ingredients and consumables.
- Maintaining records of usage of ingredients and consumables.
- Providing assistance in photocopying whenever need arises.
- Applying floor polish, dusting and shining of floors.
- Performing any other tasks that may be assigned from time to time by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O ’Level passes and a minimum of a certificate in culinary arts or food and hygiene.
- Minimum 2 years relevant working experience.
- High level of smartness and cleanliness.
- A certificate in health and safety will be an added advantage.
Commitment to Diversity:
We recognize that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. We, therefore, encourage and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. We strive to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among our staff.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating the position applied to: reliefcanteenassistant@zimttech.org, before 08 May 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org