Relief Drivers x8

Job Description

Mutare, Chipinge, Makoni, Chivi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Zaka, Mwenezi, Gutu

Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading national HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships.

FACT Zimbabwe is making a call for applications for suitably qualified individuals to be part of a database of Relief Drivers that the program area will refer to as and when Relief Driver job opportunities arise. Find below the job specifications: