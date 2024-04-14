Relief Drivers x8
Job Description
Mutare, Chipinge, Makoni, Chivi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Zaka, Mwenezi, Gutu
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading national HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships.
FACT Zimbabwe is making a call for applications for suitably qualified individuals to be part of a database of Relief Drivers that the program area will refer to as and when Relief Driver job opportunities arise. Find below the job specifications:
Reports to: District Coordinator
District: Mutare, Chipinge, Makoni, Chivi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Zaka, Mwenezi, Gutu
Drives project staff to their project implementation areas.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Collects all commodities (fuel, stationery, furniture etc) procured for the office.
- Reports incidents and breakdowns on the vehicles.
- Checks to ensure all vehicles have fuel, oil, water, and other fluids.
- Checks to ensure that all vehicles are licensed and insured by liaising with the Senior Driver
- Maintains vehicle log books and photocopies the current log sheet and fuel ledger and submits to the Senior Driver.
- Checks to see if vehicles are due for service and takes vehicles for servicing and repairs.
- Keeps vehicles clean all the time.
- Supports teams on outreach activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 O Levels.
- Driver’s Licence should be at least 5 years.
- At least 2 years accident-free driving.
- Class 4 drivers licence, defensive driving certificate.
Other
How to Apply
Drop off your application and CV in person at the FACT office in your District of preference.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01]. FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.
NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 19 April 2024
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
