Safety, Health and Environment Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to the Safety and Health Officer position at the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensures effective proactive management of all occupational safety, health and environment risks related to the organization’s processes and activities in line with SHE standards, legislative and best practice requirements.
- Develops and review Safety and Health Management systems and procedures and ensure that all systems in place are being followed and adhered to.
- Analyses the various process flows of departments and sections by conducting risk assessments to identify safety and health hazards, risks and develops hazard control methods, procedures and programs.
- Preparation of a legal register for the organization and ensures adherence to all legal requirements to avoid litigation.
- Participating in incident and accident investigations, by analyzing and reporting all incidents and accidents and recommending remedial action plans
- Develops an accident notification to inform parties of Safety and Health incidents for awareness purposes.
- Conducts planned and random Safety and Health inspections.
- Preparation of Weekly and Monthly SHE Reports and Statistics.
- Carries out Safety campaigns within the workplace through researching topical issues in SHE and educating employees on hazards, risks and against any adverse effects.
- Advises personnel across all levels on implementation of new or existing SHE related - legislation, rules and company standards that will facilitate user departments in efficiency and zero harm in their work activities.
- Promotes industrial hygiene by identifying, evaluating and controlling chemical, physical, psychosocial, biological, and ergonomic hazards within the workplace.
- Promotes environmental protection through identifying environmental aspects and impacts in the workplace and develops control methods, procedures and programs to mitigate negative impacts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Safety, Health and Environment Management or equivalent
- OSHEMAC certificate is an added advantage.
- Conversant will all Microsoft Office packages.
- At least two years’ work experience in the same or related fields.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified and experienced candidates should send their detailed CVs in PDF format to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw not late than 29 November 2024 with the title Safety, Health and Environment Officer clearly written in the subject line.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support.
Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.
- Founded: 1994
- Headquarters: Harare