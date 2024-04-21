Pindula|Search Pindula
GTel Zimbabwe

Sales Agents x50

GTel Zimbabwe
Apr. 26, 2024
Job Description

GTEL is looking for 50 highly motivated & self-driven Sales Agents to join our sales team. This is an exciting opportunity to develop innovative strategies to achieve sales goals, as well as make meaningful connections with our customers.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The ideal candidate should have strong interpersonal skills, and at least 5 passed O’level subjects (with English and Mathematics).
  • Remuneration is commission-based, with very rewarding performance based incentives!

Other

How to Apply

This is an exciting opportunity and if you are interested: Kindly send your CVs to: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw or submit a hard copy of your CV at any of our Gtel Shops nationwide!

WhatsApp: 077 200 1010

Deadline: 26 April 2024

GTel Zimbabwe

Website
+2638677000410
marketing@g-telecoms.co.zw

GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.

