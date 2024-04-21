Sales Agents x50
GTel Zimbabwe
Job Description
GTEL is looking for 50 highly motivated & self-driven Sales Agents to join our sales team. This is an exciting opportunity to develop innovative strategies to achieve sales goals, as well as make meaningful connections with our customers.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal candidate should have strong interpersonal skills, and at least 5 passed O’level subjects (with English and Mathematics).
- Remuneration is commission-based, with very rewarding performance based incentives!
How to Apply
This is an exciting opportunity and if you are interested: Kindly send your CVs to: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw or submit a hard copy of your CV at any of our Gtel Shops nationwide!
WhatsApp: 077 200 1010
Deadline: 26 April 2024
GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.