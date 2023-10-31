Sales Attachee (Harare)
Telco
Job Description
Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a proactive Student Attaché to join Team Telco.
We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Opportunity generation and creating leads.
- Pipeline Management.
- Client Relationship Management.
- Sales Reporting and Dashboard Reporting.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards Marketing/ Sales or equivalent.
- Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Analytical capabilities.
- Must have a laptop for work use.
- Must be a Harare Resident.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 05 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Telco
Browse Jobs
Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).
Related Jobs
Telco
Human Resources Student Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Telco
Power, Automation & IOT Technician Attachee (Harare)
Deadline:
The ECODIT Trust
Private Sector Engagement Intern (Harare)
Deadline:
Teecherz Home & Office
Student on attachment: Marketing (Marondera)
Deadline: