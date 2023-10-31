Pindula|Search Pindula
Sales Attachee (Harare)

Telco
Nov. 05, 2023
Job Description

Come work at a growing company that offers great benefits with opportunities to move forward and learn alongside accomplished leaders. We're seeking a proactive Student Attaché to join Team Telco.

We expect the candidate to be proactive and have a "get it done" spirit. To be successful, you will have solid solving problem skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Opportunity generation and creating leads.
  • Pipeline Management.
  • Client Relationship Management.
  • Sales Reporting and Dashboard Reporting.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards Marketing/ Sales or equivalent.
  • Superior presentation and excellent oral and written communication skills.
  • Analytical capabilities.
  • Must have a laptop for work use.
  • Must be a Harare Resident.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 05 November 2023

Telco

Telco – a telecommunications or communication service provider (CSP) company that transports information electronically through telephony and data communication services in the networking industry. Since the invention of mobile telephony most telcos have also become Internet service providers (ISPs).

