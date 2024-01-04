Secretary x3
Job Description
REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Keeping of Supervisor’s diary.
- Making appointments and bookings for the Supervisor.
- Typing and record keeping.
- Attending to incoming and outgoing telephone calls.
- Receiving papers for meetings and preparing files for the meetings.
- Making arrangements for meeting venues.
- Handling and sorting mail.
- Taking minutes.
- Photocopying and printing documents for the office.
- Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies (HEXCO).
- At least five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
Experience and Qualities:
- A minimum of one (1) year relevant post qualification experience.
- Computer literacy is a must.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good organisation skills.
- Ability to handle confidential matters.
- Excellent attention to detail, including proof reading skills and the ability to maintain a high level of accuracy.
- Candidates must be of mature disposition with initiative, be able to work under pressure with minimum supervision and be proficient in English.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi