Security And Loss Control Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is inviting applications from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned position that has arisen within the Authorty.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that security preventative controls are being adhered to and apply crime detection methods;

Assist in enterprise risk management.

Operational support and oversight of the Authority's risk management system.

Control and monitor surveillance equipment, and perform building and equipment inspections.

Complete daily reports, including relevant information, observations and surveillance footage.

Assist in the investigation of criminal and security breaches.

Carry out regular physical security inspections.

Supervise internal and contracted security personnel.

Qualifications and Experience

A relevant qualification in Risk & Loss Control Management from a reputable institution.

At least 4 years' experience in the security services sector.

Should ahve 5 '0' Levels including English;

Clean class 4 drivers license.

Possession of strong analytical and methodical problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of enterprise risk management principles and practices.

Proficient with procurement and supply chain management as well risk management principles.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates are invited to submit their curriculum vitae's (CVs), application letters and certified copies of academic and professional certificates to: recruitment@praz.org.zw

or address to: