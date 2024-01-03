Security Guard x4
Job Description
SECURITY SECTION
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reports to the Campus Security Services Sergeant.
- Mans the Gatehouse, Public Enquiries Counter (PEC).
- Receives reports from complainants and records statements.
- Makes and maintains daily Occurrence Book records.
- Makes follow-ups on crime-threats and high risks areas on campus.
- Oversees the establishment and enforcement of access-control systems.
- Monitors all access-control facilities within campus.
- Ensures the safety and security of all staff, students and visitors on Campus at all times.
- Capacity to handle confidential information a requisite
- Monitors and controls problem animals within campus premises.
- Performs all loss control duties.
- Performs farm security duties.
- Conducts stop and search duties, and BEAT roving patrols as necessary.
- Performs crowd control duties and maintain campus order.
- Hoists and lower flags daily and timeously.
- Performs any other duties assigned by the Sergeant.
Qualifications and Experience
- Five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language.
- Certificate in Security Studies or Law & Policing or Prosecution.
- A minimum of two (2) years’ experience in the security field.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi