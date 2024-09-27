Security Guards x2 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.

Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe.

Contract Period​:​ Twelve (12) Months

Reporting to the WASH Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Secure premises and personnel by patrolling property; monitoring surveillance equipment; inspecting buildings, equipment, organization assets, and access points; permitting entry.

Prevent losses and damage by reporting irregularities, informing violators of policy and procedures, restraining trespassers.

Control traffic by directing drivers.

Complete reports by recording observations, information, occurrences, and surveillance activities; interviewing witnesses; obtaining signatures.

Maintain environment by monitoring and setting building and equipment controls.

Maintain organization's stability and reputation by complying with legal requirements.

Contribute to security team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Ensure the security, safety, and well-being of all personnel, visitors, and the premises.

Provide excellent customer service.

Adhere to all company service and operating standards.

Respond to emergency situations to provide necessary assistance to employees and customers.

Reporting suspicious behaviour to the Financial Operations Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

At least three (3) O level passes.

A Certificate in security training is a requirement.

Any other relevant qualification.

Attach current Police clearance report.

Experience:

Two (2) years experience of working in a Security Company.

A mature person (30 years and above).

Experience of working in an NGOs is an added advantage.

Ability to write comprehensive security reports.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.