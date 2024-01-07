Security Officer (Harare)
Job Description
A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, dependable and reliable Security Officer to join the team. Reporting to the Operations Controller, the Security Officer’s responsibilities will include supervision of guards, assisting carrying out site / security surveys and investigations as well as assisting in risk assessments and audits.
To be successful, you should demonstrate strong supervision and leadership skills. As a Security Officer, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supervises the investigation of any losses to the Client.
- Ensures all subordinates are well supervised and carries out spot checks.
- Ensures professional conduct and behaviour among guards through adherence to stipulated policies and procedures.
- Identifying of gaps at client premises through surveys and reporting thereof.
- Initiates disciplinary measures when necessary.
- Develops and implements preventative measures against accidents, thefts and other risks.
- Ensures compliance to applicable policies and regulations while implementing security measures.
- Prepares incidents reports, monthly reports and survey reports.
- Assists in evaluating the performance of subordinate staff and recommends promotions and or additional training.
- Supervises control room staff in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.
- Ensuring that all guard changes are communicated to Clients, prepare reports for management to aid decision making.
- Ensures that all guards are efficiently and effectively roistered to avoid over/under staffing.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/Diploma in Security Management from a recognized institution
- At least 3 Years proven experience in a supervisory role preferably as a Security Officer or Sergeant
- Clean Class Four Driver’s Licence.
Other Requirements:
- An understanding of health and safety regulations.
- Knowledge of legal guidelines for area security and public safety
- Excellent surveillance and observation skills.
- Tech-savvy with experience in surveillance systems.
- Excellent written, verbal, and telephonic communication skills.
- Excellent report writing skills.
- Willingness to learn and accept constructive feedback.
Other
How to Apply
In return the company offers a competitive package commensurate with the position which will be disclosed only to shortlisted candidates. Interested applicants that meet the above specifications may submit their CVs via email to: recruitmentvol2024@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 January 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Volsec Security
Volsec Security is a security services company in Zimbabwe that was established in 2009 with the sole purpose of providing customised quality security services to its clientele at highly competitive rates. Volsec security is an indigenous company that is locally owned with a nationwide foot print. We have established ourselves to be the major, leading and best in the Zimbabwean security industry, with a diverse clientele base in the banking, mining, embassies, and airlines industries.