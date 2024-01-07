Security Officer (Harare)

Job Description

A leading company in the security industry is searching for a well-organized, dependable and reliable Security Officer to join the team. Reporting to the Operations Controller, the Security Officer’s responsibilities will include supervision of guards, assisting carrying out site / security surveys and investigations as well as assisting in risk assessments and audits.

To be successful, you should demonstrate strong supervision and leadership skills. As a Security Officer, you should be able to use a wide range of resources to solve problems and feel comfortable working alone and in a team.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supervises the investigation of any losses to the Client.

Ensures all subordinates are well supervised and carries out spot checks.

Ensures professional conduct and behaviour among guards through adherence to stipulated policies and procedures.

Identifying of gaps at client premises through surveys and reporting thereof.

Initiates disciplinary measures when necessary.

Develops and implements preventative measures against accidents, thefts and other risks.

Ensures compliance to applicable policies and regulations while implementing security measures.

Prepares incidents reports, monthly reports and survey reports.

Assists in evaluating the performance of subordinate staff and recommends promotions and or additional training.

Supervises control room staff in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

Ensuring that all guard changes are communicated to Clients, prepare reports for management to aid decision making.

Ensures that all guards are efficiently and effectively roistered to avoid over/under staffing.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Security Management from a recognized institution

At least 3 Years proven experience in a supervisory role preferably as a Security Officer or Sergeant

Clean Class Four Driver’s Licence.

Other Requirements: