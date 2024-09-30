Seke Teachers' College Intake

Seke

CHITUNGWIZA

TEL: (088) 2130198, 2130207,2123678, and 2123231

seketeacherscollege@gmail.com

All official correspondence and any enquiries should be Addressed to the Principal

TRAIN AS A PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER

Applications are invited from SUITABLY QUALIFIED PERSONS who wish to study for the three year DIPLOMA IN EDUCATION GENERAL OR EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT (ECD) Course starting January 2025.

Duties and Responsibilities

.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 '0' Level passes with a Grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Other

How to Apply

Application forms can be downloaded from the college website: https://www.seketeachers.ac.zw or hard copies obtainable from the College Records Office.

Attach copies of Birth Certificate, National ID or valid passport and '0' Level certificates (certified by a Commissioner of Oaths).

Completed forms should be submitted on or before the 18th of October 2024 . NB: For online applications, create one PDF for all the documents.

. For online applications, create one PDF for all the documents. Further communication will be relayed to shortlisted applicants