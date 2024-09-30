Seke Teachers' College Intake
Job Description
MINISTRY OF HIGHER AND TERTIARY EDUCATION INNOVATION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT
SEKE TEACHERS' COLLEGE
P.O. BOX SK 41
Seke
CHITUNGWIZA
TEL: (088) 2130198, 2130207,2123678, and 2123231
All official correspondence and any enquiries should be Addressed to the Principal
TRAIN AS A PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER
Applications are invited from SUITABLY QUALIFIED PERSONS who wish to study for the three year DIPLOMA IN EDUCATION GENERAL OR EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT (ECD) Course starting January 2025.
Duties and Responsibilities
.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 5 '0' Level passes with a Grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science.
Other
How to Apply
Application forms can be downloaded from the college website: https://www.seketeachers.ac.zw or hard copies obtainable from the College Records Office.
- Attach copies of Birth Certificate, National ID or valid passport and '0' Level certificates (certified by a Commissioner of Oaths).
- Completed forms should be submitted on or before the 18th of October 2024. NB: For online applications, create one PDF for all the documents.
- Further communication will be relayed to shortlisted applicants
Seke Teachers' College
Seke Teachers' College opened its doors to its first Intake of 193 Pre-service students in 1981. Of interest, is the fact that the present Belvedere Teachers' College was born, launched and started operating from Seke Teachers' College grounds in 1982 before relocating to its present site.
Address: X4H6+Q4P, 16120 Mangwende Road, Chitungwiza
Phone: 0270 23231