Pindula|Search Pindula
Seke Teachers' College

Seke Teachers' College Intake

Seke Teachers' College
Sep. 18, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

MINISTRY OF HIGHER AND TERTIARY EDUCATION INNOVATION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

SEKE TEACHERS' COLLEGE

P.O. BOX SK 41 

Seke 

CHITUNGWIZA 

TEL: (088) 2130198, 2130207,2123678, and 2123231

seketeacherscollege@gmail.com

All official correspondence and any enquiries should be Addressed to the Principal

TRAIN AS A PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER 

Applications are invited from SUITABLY QUALIFIED PERSONS who wish to study for the three year DIPLOMA IN EDUCATION GENERAL OR EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT (ECD) Course starting January 2025. 

Duties and Responsibilities

.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 5 '0' Level passes with a Grade C or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science.

Other

How to Apply

Application forms can be downloaded from the college website: https://www.seketeachers.ac.zw or hard copies obtainable from the College Records Office.

  • Attach copies of Birth Certificate, National ID or valid passport and '0' Level certificates (certified by a Commissioner of Oaths).
  • Completed forms should be submitted on or before the 18th of October 2024. NB: For online applications, create one PDF for all the documents.
  • Further communication will be relayed to shortlisted applicants 
Generate a Whatsapp Message

Seke Teachers' College

Seke Teachers' College opened its doors to its first Intake of 193 Pre-service students in 1981. Of interest, is the fact that the present Belvedere Teachers' College was born, launched and started operating from Seke Teachers' College grounds in 1982 before relocating to its present site.

Address: X4H6+Q4P, 16120 Mangwende Road, Chitungwiza

Phone: 0270 23231

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Hillside Teachers' College
Hillside Teachers' College

Secondary Teacher Education 2025 Intake

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback