Senior Accounts Administrator (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role establishes and monitors financial reporting systems, and prepares financial reports. The incumbent is individually accountable for achieving results through own efforts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establishes and monitors financial reporting systems. Maintains records of transactions made by the business unit.
- Prepares accounts statements invoices and tax returns.
- Provides information on organisation or company management and financial systems for financial reporting purposes.
- Prepares budgets plans and cash flow forecasts.
- Prepares and writes financial reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Finance: Financial Accounting (Required).
- Skills: Accountability, Account Reconciliations, Accounts Payable Process, Bank Reconciliations, Budgeting, Business, Business Management, Cash Flow, Cash Flow Forecasting, Communication, Computer Literacy, Critical Thinking, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Financial Systems, Interpersonal Communication, Invoices, Long Term Planning, Management Accounting, Monthly Accounting, Reconciliations, Reporting Systems, Results-Oriented.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 April 2024
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
