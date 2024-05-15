Locum Client Services Assistant x2 (Gokwe)

Job Description

About Us:

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

The primary responsibility of this role is to provide administrative support to the daily running of the Clinic including, receiving, registering and receipting clients.

Records management and banking, stock management.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting / Business Management or equivalent.

Certificate in Dispensary Assistance, knowledge in Medical Drugs and New Health 263 system package is an added advantage.

Nurse Aide Qualification is an added advantage.

Willing to learn or perform Infection Prevention Control duties is a must.

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels, including English Language.

At least one-year front office experience working directly with medical clients in a Pharmacy, Surgery, Hospital or clinic.

Computer literacy is a requirement (Microsoft package).

A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g Shona) is a requirement.

Able to offer excellent customer service and working in a multicultural environment.

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees and qualifications. Applications should be received by 5pm on Friday the 17th of May, 2024 and should be directed to: recruitment@pszim.com