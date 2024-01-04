Senior Assistant Registrar, Admissions and Student Records
Job Description
REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Management of the University Admissions systems, procedures and processes.
- Management of student recruitment, admission, registration and maintaining an up to date record.
- Manages and ensures the accuracy of Student Records and Statistics.
- Design, distribute and receive application forms in collaboration with the Deputy Registrar, Academic Affairs.
- Design and facilitate student recruitment advertisements.
- Issue admission letters to admitted students.
- Manage a student database and generate reports as required.
- Perform Secretariat duties to University committees.
Qualifications and Experience
- The ideal applicants should possess five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.
- A Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following areas: Records Keeping/ Management Sciences/ Administration/Statistics/ Mathematics/ Operations Research.
- A Master’s Degree in Records Keeping/ Management Sciences/ Administration/Statistics / Mathematics/ Operations Research.
- At least two (2) years’ experience in any of the following; Admission of students in a tertiary institution, Faculty/Department Administration in a University, record keeping in the Private/Public Sector or managing statistics in the Private or Private Sector.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi