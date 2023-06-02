Senior Full-Stack C# Developer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above vacant position of Senior Full Stack C# Developer. Webdev (Pvt) Ltd is Zimbabwe’s leading web hosting, online marketing, e-commerce, online payments, and web development company, a multi-award-winning company, and a market leader. The job incumbent will be assigned to our propertycloud.mu and property.co.zw business units whose vision is to build Africa’s most valued marketplaces and maintain a world-class real estate marketplace. He/she will be responsible for building a highly distributed web application, sophisticated desktop application, and modern mobile application with clean and scalable code, upgrading, configuring, and debugging existing systems. The job incumbent should be proficient in and produce code using .NET, C#, MVC, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and SQ.

Duties and Responsibilities

Organizational:

Write clean and scalable code .NET, C#, MVC, HTML/CSS, JavaScript, and SQL.

Remain up to date with terminology, concepts, and best practices.

Develop technical interfaces, specifications, and architecture.

Think with an agile mindset and get-it-done attitude.

Functional:

Use and adapt existing web applications for apps.

Create and test software prototypes.

Assist software personnel in handling project related requirements.

Coordinate with other software professionals and developers.

Daily standups and workflow management.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 years development experience using C# .NET.

Familiarity with ASP.NET framework, SQL & design architectural patterns.

Knowledge of .NET languages (C#, Visual basic, .NET) & HTML4/CSS3.

Experience with Web services, WCF, and Service-oriented architecture.

Experience with concurrent development source control.

Understanding of software development life cycle and agile methodologies.

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills.

Ready to manage a portfolio of 2 countries’ tech stack.

Passion for technology and knowledge.

Other

How to Apply

Interested individuals who are interested and meet the above criteria should apply using link: https://forms.gle/XEvK1BYboNVTh3da7, and complete the Application form. No direct e-mails and no canvassing.

NB: Only Application forms will be reviewed and shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 14 June 2023