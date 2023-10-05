Senior Loans And Administration Officer

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Job Description

Support Senior Managers in implementation and reviewing of business strategies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring loan book performance and initiating recovery efforts on delinquent /nonperforming assets and ensuring refunds are processed for paid up clients.

Maintaining closer customer contact and monitor loan use, loan servicing and progress as per applicant’s loan tenure.

Reviewing products portfolio, competitive landscape, benchmark product performance against industry trends and giving overall recommendations to General Manager.

Managing the generation of required reports for regulatory and internal management are submitted.

Managing costs for the branch and ensuring expense analysis for the branch is done monthly with the aim of containing costs.

Generating new business through marketing, research and sales initiatives so as to ensure loan book growth with quality assets and branch profitability.

Screening/vetting quality clients and recommending appropriate loan product for processing.

Following up clients in arrears and update relevant credit files and records.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Banking and Finance.

At least 5 years experience in Loans administration.

Excellent Customer Service.

Class 4 Driver's License.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 05 October 2023