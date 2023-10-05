Senior Loans And Administration Officer
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Job Description
Support Senior Managers in implementation and reviewing of business strategies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring loan book performance and initiating recovery efforts on delinquent /nonperforming assets and ensuring refunds are processed for paid up clients.
- Maintaining closer customer contact and monitor loan use, loan servicing and progress as per applicant’s loan tenure.
- Reviewing products portfolio, competitive landscape, benchmark product performance against industry trends and giving overall recommendations to General Manager.
- Managing the generation of required reports for regulatory and internal management are submitted.
- Managing costs for the branch and ensuring expense analysis for the branch is done monthly with the aim of containing costs.
- Generating new business through marketing, research and sales initiatives so as to ensure loan book growth with quality assets and branch profitability.
- Screening/vetting quality clients and recommending appropriate loan product for processing.
- Following up clients in arrears and update relevant credit files and records.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking and Finance.
- At least 5 years experience in Loans administration.
- Excellent Customer Service.
- Class 4 Driver's License.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 05 October 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Browse Jobs
A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.
Related Jobs
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Loans Officer (Harare)
Deadline: