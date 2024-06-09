Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

The SHE Officer will play a vital role in promoting and ensuring a safe, healthy, and environmentally responsible workplace. This role involves implementing and maintaining safety, health, and environmental policies and procedures, conducting risk assessments, providing training, and monitoring compliance with applicable regulations and standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compile safety programs.

Practice safe working techniques.

Implement and maintain health and safety standards.

Establish a cordial and professional relationship with employees.

Maintain compliance with all safety regulations.

Conduct regular staff meetings to share best practice techniques.

Standardize health and safety in order to remain consistent.

Identify hazardous waste and disposing of it correctly.

Promote safety initiatives.

Compile and maintain relevant registers to ensure compliance.

Regularly inspect equipment and construction sites.

Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Health and Safety, Environmental Science.

At least two (2) years post qualification experience.

Proven experience as a SHE Officer or in a similar safety role.

In-depth knowledge of safety, health, and environmental regulations and standards.

Strong understanding of safety management systems and the ability to develop and implement effective safety programs.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively engage and train employees at all levels of the organization.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to assess risks, investigate incidents, and propose corrective actions.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a proactive and self-motivated approach.

Attention to detail and accuracy in record-keeping and documentation.

Strong ethical standards and commitment to promoting a safe and healthy work environment.

Physical fitness and willingness to perform site inspections and participate in emergency response activities, if required.

Valid First Aid certificate is an added advantage.



Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: