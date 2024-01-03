Social Media Specialist
Job Description
DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION, MARKETING AND PUBLIC RELATIONS
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Build and execute social media strategy through competitive research, platform determination, messaging, and audience identification.
- Generate, edit, publish and share daily content (original text, images, video or HTML) that builds meaningful connections and encourages community members to take action.
- Optimise company pages within each platform to increase the visibility of the company’s social content.
- Designing, implementing and evaluating social media campaigns.
- Creating content strategies and cross-platform reports.
- Continuously improve GSU social media sites by capturing and analysing the appropriate social data/metrics, insights, and best practices, and then acting on the information.
- Collaborate with other departments (academic, non-academic and SRC) to manage reputation, identify key players, and coordinate actions.
Qualifications and Experience
- A good first degree in Journalism, Media, Marketing, Advertising, Communication, Digital Media or related field.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level passes, including English Language and Mathematics.
- Knowledge of digital marketing tools.
- At least two (2) years proven working experience in social media marketing or as a digital media specialist.
- Excellent, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation, and communication skills.
- Ability to demonstrate social networking experience and social analytics tools knowledge.
- Adequate knowledge of web design and web development.
- Knowledge of online marketing and a good understanding of major marketing channels.
- Positive attitude, detail, and customer-oriented with good multitasking and organisational ability.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi