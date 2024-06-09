Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

The Sports Director will be responsible for overseeing and managing all sporting activities within the institution. The incumbent will provide strategic leadership, coordinate sporting activities, promoting student-sporting development, ensuring compliance with regulations, and fostering a positive sports culture within the institution.

Duties and Responsibilities

Schedule, coordinate and facilitate meetings of the University Sports and Recreation Advisory Board.

Draw and ensure implementation of the section calendar.

Source sponsorship in cash or kind from the various stakeholders who do business with the institution.

Lead and accompany various teams on trips and excursions and attend Student Activities Committee meetings.

Promote the University’s sporting and recreational vision, mission and objectives.

Develop and manage the university sports academy by ensuring a wide range of organized activities on offer.

Work closely with each University’s athletics and student activities departments to define needs, build connections and negotiate space for the program.

Negotiate external facilities as needed.

Develop and implement assessment and evaluation mechanisms, providing data and reports to key University committees including the Dean of Students.

Evaluate, develop and ensure compliance with best practices in program and risk management.

Manage the Sport and Recreation budget.

Identify collaborative program opportunities across campuses and reserve shared space for programs.

Collaborate with other departments, particularly in efforts to advance fitness and wellness.

Develop collaboration and strategic partnerships with sports organizations (Sports and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and National Sports Association foundations, corporate world and government agencies).

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language.

Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management, Physical Education, or a related field.

A Master’s degree in Sport will be an added advantage.

At least five years’ experience of managing and administering sport.

Affiliation to a Sporting body /association an added advantage

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: