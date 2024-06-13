Stock Controller - Biscuits (Harare)

Job Description

Suitably qualified candidates are invited to apply for the position of Stock Controller which has arisen in our National Foods Ltd – Biscuits Business Unit. We are looking for a dynamic and proactive team player, with integrity and a passion to achieve exceptional stock management processes. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining the business unit’s raw materials, packaging and other consumables stock, monitoring stock levels, replenishing stock according to business needs and supervising the receipt, storage, and distribution of stock in the warehouse in line with policies and procedures. They will also supervise the testing of raw materials, packaging and other consumables and their compliance to company specifications, SHEQ standards, ISP Standards and regulatory requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure 100% availability of raw materials, packaging, and other consumables on-time and in-full, in line with business needs and re-order levels.

Prepare daily stock counts and reconciliation reports for raw materials, packaging material and other consumables and submit to the Unit Manager, as well as circulate to relevant stakeholders.

Track and monitor the availability of sufficient raw materials, packaging materials, consumables, and labour requirements, and submit to the Unit Manager.

Perform and supervise daily stock counts and conduct stock spot checks.

Resolve supplier/ service provider’s invoice queries in conjunction with Finance.

Create and update the raw materials tracker for movement into and out of the raw materials warehouse.

Issue raw materials, packaging, and other consumables to the production team daily, and reconcile on the usages daily.

Monitor and supervise daily housekeeping activities in the Warehouse and ensure that stock is stored neatly and safely to avoid damage.

Identify unusable stock and recommend disposals to the Unit Manager.

Monitor and supervise rodent control, fumigation, and stack management in the Warehouse.

Track the deployment and costs of outsourced labour, forklift hire, warehouse equipment and fuel utilisation related to the raw materials, packaging, and other consumables stock movements.

Qualifications and Experience

To qualify for this role, you will require a minimum of 2 – 4 years’ experience in inventory management, stock control or a similar environment, coupled with a Diploma in Business, Finance, Accounting or Equvalent, plus:

Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Ability to interact, negotiate (where applicable).

The passion to deliver and meet targets.

The drive for growth, innovation, and teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

In return, National Foods Ltd, being a leading food manufacturer, offers you the chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership, and offers you on-going opportunities to progress both personally and professionally. National Foods values, recognises and rewards individual and team performance.

If you are seeking to build your career within a reputable organisation where you will form part of a strong team, and if you have a strong desire to succeed, please submit your CV to: recruitment@natfood.co.zw by the 22nd of June 2024.