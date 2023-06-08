Stores and Procurement Controller (Harare)

Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified, experienced and results driven Stores and Procurement Controller to join our team in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

To be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

HND/ Degree in Purchasing and Supply chain management/ CIPS/ HND or Degree in Accounting.

A minimum of 5 years' relevant working experience; 2 of which should be at supervisory level.

Knowledge of Pastel or any Accounting package is a must.

Excellent communication skills.

Good ethical and moral values.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 10 June 2023