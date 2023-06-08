Pindula|
Shepco Industrial Supplies

Stores and Procurement Controller (Harare)

Shepco Industrial Supplies
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

We seek to engage a qualified, experienced and results driven Stores and Procurement Controller to join our team in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To be advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • HND/ Degree in Purchasing and Supply chain management/ CIPS/ HND or Degree in Accounting.
  • A minimum of 5 years' relevant working experience; 2 of which should be at supervisory level.
  • Knowledge of Pastel or any Accounting package is a must.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Good ethical and moral values.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Shepco Industrial Supplies

Shepco Industrial Supplies are the official & exclusive agents of Beier Safety Footwear. They are the manufacturers of BOVA safety shoes and Egoli gumboots.

