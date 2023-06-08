Stores and Procurement Controller (Harare)

Job Description
We seek to engage a qualified, experienced and results driven Stores and Procurement Controller to join our team in Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To be advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- HND/ Degree in Purchasing and Supply chain management/ CIPS/ HND or Degree in Accounting.
- A minimum of 5 years' relevant working experience; 2 of which should be at supervisory level.
- Knowledge of Pastel or any Accounting package is a must.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Good ethical and moral values.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs on: lndlovu@shepco.co.zw and hr@shepco.co.zw
Deadline: 10 June 2023