Stores Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill above mentioned positions.
To ensure that all Stores receipts and dispatches are correct and verifiable and to reconcile stocks. To coordinate all stock counts and stock takes.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Perform quality checks on items on delivery.
- Approve requisitions for materials and assets from various departments and qgents
- Compare the received materials and assets with approved samples and or/ specifications.
- Supervise and coordinate the taking of periodic physical inventories.
- Perform inventory checks and balances.
- Maintain warehouses and ensuring orderly management of inventory for easy retrieval when issuing.
- Determine stock reordering levels.
- Initiate requests for procurement.
- Prepare schedules and lists of obsolete materials and assets.
- Reconcile by accounting for materials purchased, issued, and used by the organization.
- Produce weekly reports.
- Generate critical stock issues reports.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 50' Levels including English and Mathematics/Accounts.
- At least 2 A Level passes or equivalent.
- Degree in Purchasing and Supply/ Supply Chain Management/ Logistics/ Business Administration or equivalent.
- Possession or study towards CIPS Level 1
- At least 2-year experience in stores/ warehouse management.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,
Highlands, Harare
Or email 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276
Deadline: 09 April 2024 @4:30pm
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.