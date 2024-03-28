Stores Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill above mentioned positions.

To ensure that all Stores receipts and dispatches are correct and verifiable and to reconcile stocks. To coordinate all stock counts and stock takes.

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform quality checks on items on delivery.

Approve requisitions for materials and assets from various departments and qgents

Compare the received materials and assets with approved samples and or/ specifications.

Supervise and coordinate the taking of periodic physical inventories.

Perform inventory checks and balances.

Maintain warehouses and ensuring orderly management of inventory for easy retrieval when issuing.

Determine stock reordering levels.

Initiate requests for procurement.

Prepare schedules and lists of obsolete materials and assets.

Reconcile by accounting for materials purchased, issued, and used by the organization.

Produce weekly reports.

Generate critical stock issues reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 50' Levels including English and Mathematics/Accounts.

At least 2 A Level passes or equivalent.

Degree in Purchasing and Supply/ Supply Chain Management/ Logistics/ Business Administration or equivalent.

Possession or study towards CIPS Level 1

At least 2-year experience in stores/ warehouse management.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: