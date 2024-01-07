Stores Clerk x2
Job Description
PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inspecting, receiving and stocking goods.
- Issuing and transferring goods.
- Returning goods to supplier.
- Updating inventory records.
- Actively participate in stock-taking.
- Monitor stock status and movements and complete a Stock Status report.
- Maintaining a safe, secure, and environmentally and friendly work place.
Qualifications and Experience
- A National Diploma/ Institute of Administration and Commerce (IAC) Diploma in Stores Management/Materials Management/ Procurement and Supply/ Supply Chain/ Logistics/Transport.
- Five (5) Ordinary Level Passes including English Language and Mathematics.
- A minimum of one (1) year relevant post qualification experience in any of the above-stated fields.
- Must have analytical, problem solving and communication skills.
- A working knowledge of an inventory management software will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Conditions of Service
Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 07 January 2024
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi