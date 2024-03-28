Stores Clerks: Fuels & Oils x1, Warehousing x1 & Dispatch x1 Grade B4 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill above mentioned post.

The Stores Clerk receives materials and goods and is the custodian of goods purchased and their issuance to ensure continuous availability for smooth flow of work activities. The incumbent reports to the Stores Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carry out stock maintenance.

Receive products from suppliers and regional offices and check for defects or damages.

Capture all received materials and assets into the stock management system.

Issue of goods and assets to various departments and agents

Record, report, and return defects.

Maintain and update inventory registers.

Keep track of inventory and report any discrepancies.

Partake in stock takes.

Identify and tag materials due for disposal.

Manage cleanliness and tidiness of the warehouse on a day-to-day basis.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 0' Levels including English and Maths/Accounts.

At least 2 A' Level passes or equivalent.

National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply / Supply Chain Management/Logistics/ Business Administration or equivalent.

At least 1 year working experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: