Stores Clerks: Fuels & Oils x1, Warehousing x1 & Dispatch x1 Grade B4 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill above mentioned post.
The Stores Clerk receives materials and goods and is the custodian of goods purchased and their issuance to ensure continuous availability for smooth flow of work activities. The incumbent reports to the Stores Assistant.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carry out stock maintenance.
- Receive products from suppliers and regional offices and check for defects or damages.
- Capture all received materials and assets into the stock management system.
- Issue of goods and assets to various departments and agents
- Record, report, and return defects.
- Maintain and update inventory registers.
- Keep track of inventory and report any discrepancies.
- Partake in stock takes.
- Identify and tag materials due for disposal.
- Manage cleanliness and tidiness of the warehouse on a day-to-day basis.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 0' Levels including English and Maths/Accounts.
- At least 2 A' Level passes or equivalent.
- National Diploma in Purchasing and Supply / Supply Chain Management/Logistics/ Business Administration or equivalent.
- At least 1 year working experience.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,
Highlands, Harare
Or email 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276
Deadline: 09 April 2024 @4:30pm
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.