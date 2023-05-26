Stores Officer Grade: 8 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above-mentioned post.The incumbent will be reporting to the Accountant. The position is responsible for the administration of the records system as well as ensuring their safekeeping and provision of office consumables to staff.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsibilities include.

Raising transfer vouchers.

Maintaining stock levels.

Liaise with the Divisional Heads and Senior Management of stock levels.

Writing monthly situation reports.

Checking the trend of expenditure as per purchases made timeously.

Raising chaser lists for outstanding suppliers.

Receive an (IPR) internal purchase requisition from any of the departments and analyse it to check for authorisation from respective Managers and correct specifications to ensure that the right goods are purchased or sourced.

Ensure that motor spares are packed orderly onto shelves to ensure easy retrieval and accessibility of spares.

Supervise Stores Assistants to ensure that they are inputting on all stores documents to ensure compliance of stores policy and procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

5 '0' Level passes including English Language, Maths and or Accounts.

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply or Inventory Management.

A qualification in CIPS is an added advantage.

2-3 years relevant experience.

Skills & Attributes:

Organisational awareness.

Initiative.

Computer literacy.

Honesty.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications, clearly headed "Stores Officer" to:

The Human Resource Officer

CMED Private Limited

191 Ironbridge Road

Belmont

BULAWAYO

OR email to: samib@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 02 June 2023